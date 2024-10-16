37-year-old man last seen in April remains missing in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 37-year-old man who was last seen in April is still missing as of Tuesday evening, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

Curtis Crockett, 37, was last seen in the 1000 block of South 320th on April 24, police said.

Crockett is described as being 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and black eyes.

He may be experiencing health issues. He has not contacted his family since April, which is highly uncharacteristic of him, police said.

If you have any information or have seen Curtis, please contact the Federal Way Police Department immediately at 253-835-2121.





