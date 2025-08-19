3.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Neah Bay

NEAH BAY, Wash. — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Neah Bay Monday evening.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, it happened just before 7:30 p.m.

The quake was about 34 miles from Forks and about 75 miles from Vancouver, BC.

Some people living near Port Angeles and Victoria reported feeling some shaking.

Earthquakes happen nearly every day in Washington, but most are too small to be felt or cause damage.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Washington has the second-highest risk in the U.S. of these large and damaging earthquakes because of its geologic setting.

PRELIM Earthquake: M3.7, 52.9 km N from Forks, WA at 2025/08/18 19:17 PDT https://t.co/tuFnaOogs3

Did You Feel It?: https://t.co/Z6rROx5vkj pic.twitter.com/uihjktDE3v — PNSN (@PNSN1) August 19, 2025

