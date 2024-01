PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Port Angeles area late Sunday night.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the quake hit around 11:25 p.m., with reports of it being felt as far away as Victoria, British Columbia.

Other areas that felt it also included parts of Oak Harbor, Quilcene, and Port Townsend among others.

If you felt the earthquake you can report it to the PNSN here.





