35-year-old man hospitalized after driving into ditch, suspected opioid overdose

EAST PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A 35-year-old Port Orchard man was sent to the hospital Wednesday evening for a suspected opioid overdose while driving.

According to Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office on X, deputies and South Kitsap Fire & Rescue responded to Harris Road SE at about 8:12 p.m. to find the man’s car in a ditch.

The driver was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital for blood draw and his vehicle was searched after obtaining a warrant for both.

Evidence is now in the hands of the Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and charges will be decided after review.

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