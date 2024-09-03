34-year-old man found dead after stabbing in Auburn, police seek information

Early Tuesday morning, Auburn Police officers responded to a welfare check near 41st and A Street Southeast, where they discovered a 34-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.

Despite immediate life-saving efforts by the officers, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m., and detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing.

They are reviewing the area’s camera footage and urging anyone with information about the case to come forward.

The Auburn Police Department is asking the public to contact their Tip Line at 253-288-7403 if they have any details to assist in the investigation.

