32 years later, disappearance of 14-year-old Misty Copsey remains a mystery

PUYALLUP, Wash. — On this day — September 17, 2024 — it has been exactly 32 years since Spanaway teen Misty Copsey disappeared without a trace.

She was only 14 years old when she vanished from downtown Puyallup.

Misty had been enjoying what was then called the Puyallup Fair with friends on the night of Sept. 17, 1992.

Afterward, she was believed to be going home to Spanaway, but never got on her 8:40 p.m. bus as expected.

Misty hasn’t been seen since.

She would now be 46. An age-progession photo from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows what she would look like in her mid-40s.

Investigators have little go on. There are no remains or physical evidence and her disappearance remains a mystery.

Misty is white. At the time of her disappearance, the 14-year-old was 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Her family still wants to bring her home.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Puyallup Police Department Tip Line via email at tips@puyallupwa.gov or by phone at 253-770-3343.

















