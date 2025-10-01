$3.1 million awarded to combat youth homelessness in Pierce County

Pierce County is distributing over $3 million to six organizations to support youth and young adults experiencing or at risk of homelessness, according to a release from the county.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, which will support programs such as transitional housing, rapid re-housing, coordinated entry, and mobile outreach.

“Hundreds of young people in Pierce County are facing challenges that no child or young adult should ever experience,” said Pierce County Executive Ryan Mello.

The organizations receiving funding include Associated Ministries, Harbor Hope Center, Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center, Tacoma Community House, St. Vincent de Paul, and The Brotherhood RISE Center.

Pierce County has also been selected by HUD for the 100-Day Challenge, a national initiative to end youth homelessness, which launched on Wednesday.

Youth homelessness in Pierce County has increased 94% from 2019 to 2023, with over 1,300 unaccompanied youth receiving services last year.

An event to discuss the 100-Day Challenge will be held on October 23 at the University of Washington Tacoma, with registration available online.

The celebration will allow the public to hear from agencies on their innovative housing projects and learn about the community-developed plan to end youth homelessness, titled “BET on YOUth.”

©2025 Cox Media Group