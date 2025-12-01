3 WA men charged with offenses related to child sex abuse images in 2 months

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Three Washington men have been charged with child sexual abuse crimes over the last two months as part of separate investigations by the FBI.

Of the three men, two reside in Snohomish County while the other lives in King County. Each case involved the defendants using the internet to contact victims or obtain child sexual abuse material, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

“The government shutdown did not slow our work to investigate and prosecute those who harm children,” U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd said. “There is no place in society for those who prey on vulnerable victims – especially children. We all must be vigilant about protecting our children from those who seek to harm them via the internet.”

Lynnwood suspect charged with child sexual abuse crimes

On Oct. 28, Lynnwood resident Anatoli Tony Fefelov, 30, was charged with distribution of images of child sexual abuse and attempted enticement of a minor.

A 13-year-old minor reported to the FBI National Threat Operations Center that a Discord user (Fefelov) had harassed, coerced, and threatened the minor to produce child sexual abuse material.

An investigation revealed that a Kik account linked to Fefelov was distributing child sexual abuse images.

Law enforcement searched Fefelov’s Lynnwood home and located an electronic device that allegedly contained images of child sexual abuse.

Fefelov was indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 12. His trial is scheduled for January 20, 2026.

Registered sex offender charged with child sexual abuse in WA

On Oct. 30, 28-year-old Aqeel Ibn-Khalid Shareef was charged with the production of child sexual abuse material.

In January 2024, Shareef was convicted of state sex crimes that included the rape of a minor. Shareef was ordered to register as a sex offender and would be monitored by the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) after his prison term.

The DOC contacted the FBI in October 2025 over concerns that Shareef had unauthorized electronic devices. The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force arrested Shareef and seized two unauthorized electronic devices.

An investigation revealed that Shareef’s electronic devices contained communications with a minor and sexual abuse images of the minor. Shareef was indicted on Nov. 12, and his trial is scheduled for January 20, 2026.

Marysville suspect in possession of hundreds of child sexual abuse material

On Nov. 21, 55-year-old Robert Anthony Fiore of Marysville pleaded guilty to possession of images of child sexual abuse. Fiore is a registered sex offender with sex crime convictions in California.

The investigation into Fiore began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip report from Dropbox that child sexual abuse material was uploaded on Fiore’s account.

Search warrants were obtained and served on Fiore’s electronic devices, which revealed 50 videos and 242 images of child sexual abuse.

Fiore admitted in the plea agreement to chatting online with more than a dozen minors as young as 12 years old.

Fiore is scheduled to be sentenced on February 18, 2026.

“Thanks to the hard work of FBI Violent Crimes Against Children squads and task forces across the country, we and our partners are holding predators accountable for the harm they inflict on young people, including by circulating images and videos depicting sexual exploitation of minors on the internet,” said W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. “Once online, this content is extremely difficult to remove and re-victimizes these children each and every time it is shared.”

