3 suspects accused of assaulting an elderly woman in her East Wenatachee Home

EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an assault on an elderly woman in East Wenatchee.

Deputies say the burglary happened on the 2600 block of 11th Street SE.

The victim was assaulted by three suspects who forced their way into her home, fought her and then ran.

Deputies say the suspects also displayed a gun during the attack.

The woman was shoved to the ground during the struggle, according to investigators.

Paramedics treated her for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Wenatchee Police Department later tracked down the suspects in a dark-colored car that drove off after deputies arrived.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on burglary charges.

