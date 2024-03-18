3 people rushed to Harborview after crash involving 9 motorcycles on SR 18 in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Three people were rushed to Harborview Medical Center after a crash on eastbound State Route 18, near State Route 167, which involved nine motorcycles, troopers said.

The crash happened in Auburn on Saturday at about 12:05 p.m.

A spokesperson for Washington State Patrol wrote on Twitter that the crash involved two vehicles and nine motorcycles.

One vehicle slowed down due to traffic, the official said, and got rear ended by another driver. Shortly after, nine motorcycles crashed, he added.

The crash caused the road to shut down for more than four hours.

Three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

KIRO 7 News also got a report from the Washington State Patrol.

Eastbound SR 18, near SR 167, was closed due to a crash. One vehicle slowed down for traffic and got rear ended by another vehicle, troopers say. Nine motorcycles then crashed. Three motorcycle riders were taken to Harborview with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/emJoORygl2 — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) March 17, 2024

The report had conflicting information.

Seven motorcycles and three cars were involved in the crash, the report wrote.

Ten people were injured in the crash.

Troopers said they are still searching for the suspect, a driver involved in the crash, who left the scene. Officials did not share details about the suspect.

KIRO 7 News reached out to Washington State Patrol to get further details. We’re still waiting to hear back.

We also reached out to Harborview Medical Center to learn more about the victims’ latest conditions.

A spokesperson said two people are in serious condition as of Saturday night. The hospital did not have information on the third victim.

©2024 Cox Media Group