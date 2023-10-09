3 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Tukwila rollover crash

TUKWILA, Wash. — Three people were killed and one other has serious injuries after a crash in Tukwila Monday morning.

Puget Sound Fire posted about the incident on the social media platform “X” at 8:22 a.m. It said the crash happened on South 128th Street, east of Military Road South.

Photos from the scene appeared to show that only one vehicle was involved.

Members of Puget Sound Fire’s heavy rescue squad worked to free the victims from the overturned vehicle.

About 30 minutes later, firefighters said one person had life-threatening injuries and three others died in the crash.

Triple fatality crash in Tukwila (Puget Sound Fire)

