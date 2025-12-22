3 injured in crash on US 2 in Sultan

SULTAN, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says three people were injured in a three-car crash on US Highway 2 in Sultan on Monday morning.

At around 10 a.m., the crash blocked both directions of US 2, where WSP says that three drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and two of them were brought to the hospital.

Initial reports reveal that a driver heading westbound was rear-ended and pushed into eastbound traffic, then was hit by an oncoming car, according to WSP.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE: Both directions of US 2 are blocked after a collision at Fern Bluff Road near Sultan (MP 20). Emergency responders are on scene.



Seek alternate routes. No estimated time when the road will reopen. https://t.co/SZurN9YIGa pic.twitter.com/RItksQFaB0 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 22, 2025

