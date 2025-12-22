Local

3 injured in crash on US 2 in Sultan

By KIRO 7 News Staff
3 injured in crash on US 2 in Sultan Photo: WSDOT (Photo: WSDOT)
SULTAN, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says three people were injured in a three-car crash on US Highway 2 in Sultan on Monday morning.

At around 10 a.m., the crash blocked both directions of US 2, where WSP says that three drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and two of them were brought to the hospital.

Initial reports reveal that a driver heading westbound was rear-ended and pushed into eastbound traffic, then was hit by an oncoming car, according to WSP.

This is a developing story.

