One jumps from balcony to escape 2-alarm fire at Everett apartment building

EVERETT, Wash. — Crews are working to put out a 2-alarm fire at a South Everett apartment complex Friday morning, where one person jumped from a balcony to escape the flames.

Three people were hurt when the fire broke out at the Fulton Crossing Apartments at 120 Southeast Everett Mall Way.

Crews were called to the building at 5:18 a.m., and a second alarm was called out about 10 minutes later.

According to Everett Fire spokesperson Rachel Donagher, one person has smoke inhalation, another was hurt when they jumped from the balcony, and a third person was rescued by firefighters.

Video from the scene showed the fire burning through the roof and firefighters cutting holes with chainsaws to vent the flames.

Water cascaded down down a stairwell as firefighters searched the building.

Bradford Spencer says he lives about 10 yards from the third-floor unit where the fire appeared to begin.

He said he was in bed at around 5:20 a.m. when he heard someone yell out, “fire! fire!” and then heard a tree burning outside.

“It happened very, very fast,” said Spencer.

He then quickly grabbed his dog and ran outside.

“When you can audibly hear and smell the fire before the fire department gets there, that’s terrifying,” he said.

We’re working to get information about how many units are damaged and how many residents are displaced.





















