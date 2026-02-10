3 found dead in Olympia home in apparent double murder-suicide

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Two women and one man were found dead with gunshot wounds in a home in Olympia over the weekend, the Olympia Police Department confirmed.

Olympia Police Lieutenant Paul Lower told KIRO Newsradio that all indications point to a double murder-suicide.

Officers were called to respond to a report of an argument at a private residence in the 2300 block of 19th Court N.W. in Olympia, followed by gunfire. The Olympia police officers arrived at 10:37 a.m. Saturday, confirming the deaths of three people at the home — two women and one man.

“Witnesses reported to 911 they could hear sounds of an argument and quickly followed by what they thought was gunfire,” Lower said.

Each deceased individual had apparent gunshot wounds.

“This is a tragic loss of life, and we are holding the families, loved ones, and all those impacted by this incident in our hearts during this difficult time,” the Olympia Police Department stated. “We recognize incidents like this deeply affect families, neighbors, and our entire community, and we appreciate the community’s compassion, patience, and ongoing support as investigators work through the facts.”

This is an active investigation, the department confirmed.

“It does not appear that there are any outstanding suspects in this case. It appears all the individuals involved in this disturbance are accounted for,” Lower said.

Contributing: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

