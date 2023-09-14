3 Edmonds schools briefly locked down during search for suspect

EDMONDS, Wash. — Three Edmonds schools were briefly locked down as a precaution while police searched for a domestic violence suspect.

The lockdowns have since been lifted. Though the suspect has not been found, the search is no longer active, according to Edmonds Police.

The schools that were locked down were Edmonds Woodway High School, College Place Middle School, and College Place Elementary School.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s with long salt-and-pepper hair and a long beard of the same color. He was wearing a black shirt and camouflage shorts.

He may have a knife in his belt.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

