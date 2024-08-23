3-alarm fire at South Seattle house under construction spreads to nearby homes

SEATTLE — A fire at a home near Seattle’s Genessee Park in the Rainier Valley has spread to adjacent homes.

Seattle Fire first reported the fire at a building under construction in the 4000 block of 43rd Avenue South at 4:47 a.m. Friday.

Crews arrived to find the home involved in flames and downed power lines at the scene and upgraded the response to two alarms to summon more resources.

The fire was then upgraded to 3 alarms because the fire spread to two nearby homes.

The home that caught fire has since collapsed. Seattle Fire said the flames spread to two homes - one north and one south of the first home.

No injuries were reported.









