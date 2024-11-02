28-year-old killed in deadly crash in Bellevue Friday night

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A 28-year-old man was killed after a deadly crash in Bellevue Friday night.

The crash happened just before 9:25 p.m. Friday when the victim drove his black 1997 Nissan off of the roadway headed northbound on Interstate 405 near milepost 28. He struck a tree and stopped on the right shoulder, according to an early Saturday morning crash report from the Washington State Patrol.

Patrol identified the victim as Clayton Mcauliffe, 28, from Lake Roesiger.

Mcauliffe reportedly wore a seatbelt during the incident.

The crash is currently under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group