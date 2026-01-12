27-year-old snowboarder pronounced dead after incident at Stevens Pass

Stevens Pass officials confirmed the death of a 27-year-old male snowboarder following a serious incident on the mountain Thursday, Jan. 8.

Ski patrol responded to the incident on an intermediate trail, according to a statement from the resort.

The snowboarder was then transferred to paramedics from King County Fire District 50 and Snohomish County Fire District 26 for further emergency care and evaluation.

Despite those efforts, the man was pronounced dead.

According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, the man was identified as Marco Antonio Perez Canals.

According to friends of the victim, the man went head first into a hidden creek bed.

“Stevens Pass, Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Ellen Galbraith, vice president and general manager at Stevens Pass.

