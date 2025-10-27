26-year-old man killed, two others wounded in Kent shooting

Kent Police said officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening at an apartment complex on South 233rd Place.

Officers were called to the 6000 block of South 233rd Place around 6:13 p.m. on Oct. 25 after several 911 callers reported hearing gunfire.

Some witnesses also said they saw someone lying in the parking lot.

When officers arrived within minutes, they found a 26-year-old Kent man who was unresponsive.

Medics with Puget Sound Fire pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said a loaded 9mm handgun was found near the victim and was secured for safety.

Investigators later determined the gun was registered to the man who died.

About 40 minutes after police first arrived, dispatchers were told that two people had checked into Valley Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Detectives are investigating whether the two 23-year-olds are connected to the shooting.

Their conditions have not been released.

Kent Police detectives responded to the apartment complex and are leading the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to contact the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

For urgent information, police ask people to call 911.

