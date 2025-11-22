26-year-old dies in Federal Way crash; alcohol may have been involved

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A person was killed in a crash early Friday morning in Federal Way.

According to Federal Way police, two cars were traveling on S. 320 Street around 5:30 p.m.

The 26-year-old woman was heading east and crossed into the westbound lane, hitting another driver.

Police said the 26-year-old driver was seriously injured and the second person was trapped inside his vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver had less serious injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police say “evidence of alcohol consumption was seen inside the vehicle” and that “witnesses reported she was driving recklessly” before the collision.

An autopsy will be performed to determine if the woman was intoxicated.

©2025 Cox Media Group