25th Anniversary of Nisqually Earthquake: What we’ve learned and what more needs to be done

SEATTLE — Washington state is marking the 25th anniversary of the Nisqually earthquake this week, highlighting a quarter-century of seismic safety improvements alongside significant remaining infrastructure risks.

The magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck on Feb. 28, 2001, causing hundreds of injuries and billions of dollars in damage across the region.

The Nisqually quake remains the most costly earthquake to occur in the United States within the last 30 years, according to Brian Terbush, Earthquake and Volcano Program Manager with the Washington Emergency Management Division.

In the decades since the 45-second event, the state has implemented mandatory school drills and cataloged at-risk buildings, though experts warn that hundreds of unreinforced masonry structures still require expensive retrofitting to meet modern safety standards.

Since 2001, safety improvements have included new requirements for school children to participate in “drop, cover, and hold on” drills. These exercises are reinforced through the Great Shake Out, an annual event designed to prepare the next generation for seismic activity. Experts noted these drills are intended to ensure that responding correctly becomes a standard reaction for students.

While many structures have been upgraded, hundreds of the state’s most vulnerable buildings remain. These facilities, known as unreinforced masonry buildings, are typically constructed of brick without reinforcing steel bars.

Harold Tobin, director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, identified these specific buildings as a primary safety concern.

“Those are the buildings that can kill people,” Tobin said.

The city of Seattle has begun cataloging at-risk buildings to track which structures require retrofitting. Currently, the city does not have a mandate requiring private landowners to complete these upgrades.

The financial cost of retrofitting remains a barrier for many building owners.

Ryan Vytlacil, owner of Seattle Seismic, explained to KIRO 7 in 2024 that the price of upgrades varies based on the size and type of the building.

“A small building, a couple hundred thousand dollars, a four- or five-story apartment building. Definitely over a million,” Vytlacil said then.

Seattle has applied for federal funds to help support property owners who need financial assistance for these projects.

Individual preparedness is also a focus for safety experts, who recommend that residents maintain emergency packs in case of power outages or road closures.

©2026 Cox Media Group