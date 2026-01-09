$2.5M in disaster assistance now available for Lewis, Pierce county residents

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Washington has expanded disaster funding to qualifying residents in Lewis and Pierce counties who suffered storm and flood damage.

The $2.5 million is through Washington’s Individual Assistance program and is part of $3.5 million unlocked with Governor Bob Ferguson’s disaster declaration, the governor’s office announced. Funding was previously unlocked for King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.

The first $1 million was allocated to those in most need through the Disaster Cash Assistance by the Department of Social and Health Services. The funds were distributed over five days to more than 2,600 households.

$2.5M allocated toward Lewis, Pierce counties for storm damages

People affected by the storm and flood may qualify for a Household Needs Grant, which provides disaster cash assistance for immediate recovery needs.

Those who may be eligible for a Household Needs Grant must meet the following criteria:

Live in an eligible county – King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish, Skagit, or Whatcom.

Earn 80% or less of the area median gross income, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Show that their primary residence was destroyed or seriously damaged (water has reached the electrical outlets on the home’s first floor) by flooding events between December 5-22, 2025.

“A housing unit is defined as a house, apartment, manufactured home, recreational vehicle, readily-fabricated dwelling, houseboat, or any other distinctly separated living space,” the release stated.

Grant amounts are based on each household’s size, with funds allocated in tiers.

One person: $375.

Two to four people: $750.

Five or more people: $1,125.

Officials are currently working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to complete a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment for Individual and Public Assistance. The process verifies damages and determines whether the state has met several indicators required for FEMA’s Individual and Public Assistance programs.

If the state meets the required thresholds, the governor could request a federal Major Disaster Declaration, unlocking additional help for individual households, public agencies, and infrastructure.

Where to submit an application

Applications can be submitted online at the Salvation Army website at sahelp.org, by phone at (833) 719-4981, or in person at one of the three Disaster Assistance Centers in the county in which a person resides.

The Disaster Assistance Centers are located in:

Whatcom County

Nooksack Valley Middle School (404 W. Columbia Street, Nooksack) – Saturday, Jan. 10 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Thursday, Jan. 15 (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Snohomish County

Volunteers of America Western Washington Sky Valley Center (617 1st Street, Sultan) – Sunday, Jan. 11 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.); Tuesday, Jan. 13 (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.); Wednesday, Jan. 14 (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Skagit County

1011 Greenleaf Avenue, Burlington – Thursday, Jan. 8 (4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

45705 Main Street, Concrete – Thursday, Jan. 8 (4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

In addition to the expanded disaster assistance and ongoing recovery efforts, the Disaster Recovery Hotline has updated its hours of operation to be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hotline will be closed on Jan. 19 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Supplemental information on flood recovery assistance can be found at floodrecovery.wa.gov.

The governor’s office noted that other recovery information and updates will be shared as they become available.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group