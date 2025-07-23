25 new or rare bee species reported by Washington Bee Atlas in first year

WASHINGTON — The Washington Bee Atlas has made significant progress in documenting the state’s native bees, discovering numerous state records and rare species in its first year.

Volunteers with the Washington State Department of Agriculture’s Washington Bee Atlas collected over 17,000 bee specimens from more than 600 different host plants in 2024.

These efforts have led to the identification of several state records, including bees that had not been recorded in Washington since 1917 and species never before found in Western Washington.

Eight of the new state records were discovered in Chelan County as part of a graduate research project conducted by University of Washington student and Washington Bee Atlas volunteer Autumn Maust.

The Washington Bee Atlas aims to find and document Washington’s native bees to better understand which species are thriving and which may require conservation support.

This initiative is crucial for preserving the biodiversity of the region’s ecosystems.

While many of the collected bees have yet to be identified, the discoveries made so far highlight the diversity of bee species in Washington. The findings include 15 species that had never been collected in the state before, showcasing the potential for further significant discoveries as the project continues.

The new or rare species the volunteers have found so far include:

The Washington Bee Atlas’s discoveries underscore the importance of ongoing research and conservation efforts to protect native bee populations in Washington. With continued volunteer support, the project is poised to make even more impactful contributions to understanding and preserving the state’s biodiversity.

