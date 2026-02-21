2.5 million people visited downtown Seattle in January, data finds

SEATTLE — Data from the Downtown Seattle Association found that more than 2.5 million people visited downtown in January, a 10% increase from 2025.

As the city’s tourism rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Association has tracked visitors through the Downtown Revitalization Dashboard since 2019.

The team also found that over 251,000 hotel rooms were booked in January and 1.3 million gallons of trash were collected over the last 12 months.

To view the Downtown Revitalization Dashboard, visit downtownseattle.org.

