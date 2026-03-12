24-year-old suspected rapist arrested by Kent police

BOTHELL, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Kent police arrested a 24-year-old suspected rapist wanted in Bothell.

Bothell police issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for a vehicle believed to be driven by the rape suspect.

Patrol officers in Kent got the BOLO Tuesday afternoon and, using Flock Safety cameras, officers spotted the car at a local bank.

“Our officers were out doing their normal patrols, and we located the vehicle at a downtown bank. Our officers moved into position, and we were able to take the suspect into custody,” Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said.

Padilla said finding a vehicle on the street is like finding a needle in a haystack. While the Flock cameras have been controversial, Padilla believes they have their place in law enforcement.

“It has been a huge tool for law enforcement here in Kent, but as you can see, we’re helping law enforcement agencies on a weekly basis across the state and vice-versa,” Padilla said.

Suspected rapist handed over to Bothell officers

The suspect was handed over to Bothell officers and arrested on suspicion of second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment.

“We want all suspects to know that Kent is not the place to run to if you are trying to evade arrest. We’re going to look for you and send you back to face your charges,” a Kent Police Department (KPD) spokesperson said.

