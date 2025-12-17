24 Hour Fitness reaches settlement over ADA violation at Vancouver gym

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

24 Hour Fitness and the U.S. Attorney’s Office resolved allegations that the company failed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) this week.

The nine-state exercise facility business will now undergo new training and policies to ensure compliance with the ADA and pay the complainant $2,000, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

The DOJ noted 24 Hour Fitness denied any wrongdoing after the settlement.

Details of the complaint

The complainant was a member of the 24 Hour Fitness gym in Vancouver, Washington. She complained the accessible shower in the women’s locker room was not available for months.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation and confirmed that the accessible shower was unusable for several months because of ongoing repairs and maintenance.

24 Hour Fitness agreed to draft new policies regarding ADA compliance at all of the company’s locations, which will then be submitted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for review.

Each new policy will require a survey every six months for all 24 Hour Fitness facilities regarding ADA compliance. The policies will also create a protocol for conducting daily observations of accessible features to ensure their usability and address maintenance and repair issues.

24 Hour Fitness agreed to post its ADA compliance commitment at all Washington locations and maintain a complaint process for all facilities to submit concerns or allegations of discrimination based on disability.

If the U.S. Attorney’s Office receives any complaints, it will provide them to the 24 Hour Fitness attorneys with the expectation that the company will respond to the complaints within five business days.

All employees of the clubs will receive training on ADA compliance. The company will also keep records of facility repairs that need to be made to remain compliant with the ADA.

The club will report on compliance regarding the Washington facilities to the U.S. Attorney’s Office every 12 months for two years.

In addition to the $2,000 paid to the complainant, 24 Hour Fitness agreed to pay $10,000 to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. That payment can be suspended if 24 Hour Fitness successfully meets all requirements of the settlement over the two years.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group