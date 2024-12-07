24 chihuahuas discovered during eviction in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Animal control officers in Renton rescued 24 chihuahuas from deplorable conditions Thursday.

The King County Sheriff’s Office found the animals while trying to evict someone at a home on Northeast 8th Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered the home covered in feces and urine and overrun with the animals.

Officers said the dogs were filthy and some looked like they were hurt.

Animal control took the dogs to a nearby veterinary clinic for care.

Police say the owner has 72 hours to file a claim. If he doesn’t, the dogs will be available for adoption once they are medically cleared.

𝟐𝟒 𝐝𝐨𝐠𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐫 Animal control officers rescued 24 Chihuahuas from deplorable conditions on Thursday,... Posted by Renton Police Department, WA on Friday, December 6, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group