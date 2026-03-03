23-year-old robbed, shot in leg in Pioneer Square over $20 necklace

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg and robbed of his necklace in Pioneer Square Monday morning.

The suspect stole the man’s chain, which was only worth $20, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 12:40 a.m. in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue.

They found the man bleeding with a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

Police and Seattle Fire Department personnel treated his injury. Medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Man robbed after leaving bar in Pioneer Square

Officers determined the man had just left a bar and was getting into the passenger seat of his friend’s car when an individual, armed with a gun and wearing a ski mask, came up to him and demanded his necklace.

The two struggled over the item, and the individual shot the man in the leg. The shooter then left the scene in a vehicle with the necklace before police arrived.

Robbery Unit detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

