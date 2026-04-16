23-year-old pirate-themed restaurant in Bellingham up for sale

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A 23-year-old pirate-themed restaurant in downtown Bellingham, El Capitan’s, has been listed for sale with an asking price of $149,000.

Located at 1201 Cornwall Avenue, El Capitan’s offers a “rare opportunity” to acquire an establishment with strong brand recognition among a loyal community, according to the BizBuySell listing.

Owner Marc Ravaris cited his age and desire to transition to “the next chapter” as the reasoning behind the sale, following more than two decades of successful operations in Bellingham.

“Like any epic tale, the legend of El Capitan’s is shrouded in mystery, rife with embellishment, and marginally based in truth,” El Capitan’s stated. “The course taken by El Capitan Marc Ravaris is full of misdirection, strange twists, and blind luck — good or bad depending on the occasion. As life teaches many a explorer, careful charting can often become merely a flexible outline for the journey.”

$390,000 annual revenue from loyal Bellingham consumer base

Ravaris also offered “valuable transition support,” as the owner is willing to stay on as an employee or manager for an agreed period and wage if the buyer wishes to maintain the current operational business model.

The eatery’s distinctive pirate-themed atmosphere and high foot-traffic downtown location led the business to generate $390,000 in annual revenue.

El Capitan’s currently boasts a 4.7-star rating on Google from nearly 400 restaurant reviews, highlighting the public’s long-standing appreciation for the one-of-a-kind spot. Yelp also listed El Capitan’s as the best hot dog in the Bellingham area.

El Capitan’s specializes in sandwiches, hot dogs, and sausages, with a vast majority of its menu items served on a bun. Popular favorites include The Cannonball Sandwich, a meatball marinara on a toasted French hoagie with provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, and oregano.

Another pirate-themed menu selection includes “The Admiral,” a quarter-pound pepper and smoked sausage with bacon strips, cream cheese, grilled onions, a drizzle of BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar, chimichurri, and pulled pork.

Downtown corner spot includes nautical-themed taproom

The 1,600-square-foot space, situated on a corner in downtown Bellingham, helps the restaurant benefit from increased visibility, proximity to waterfront parks, and convenient access to public transportation by bus.

The main restaurant is currently operating with counter seating, which serves as the primary food service area. An adjoining taproom also functions as a “separate but connected” environment with additional seating and beverage services.

“The taproom has a nautically themed, easygoing atmosphere that creates a perfect place to meet friends, take a break, or hang out after work,” El Capitan’s stated.

The lease currently runs through August 1, 2028, at $5,174 per month, which provides operational stability for incoming ownership.

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