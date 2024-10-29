22-year-old reported missing after he left Seattle home while mom slept Monday night

A 22-year-old man was reported missing Tuesday morning after he left his Seattle home while his mom slept Monday night.

According to a missing person alert from the Washington State Patrol Tuesday morning, Muhammed Njie, 22, left his home near 22nd Avenue in Seattle while his mom was asleep around 11 p.m. Monday. He is reportedly autistic, patrol said.

Njie was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, white pants and no shoes. He is described as being 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head.

Please call 911 if you recognize him.





