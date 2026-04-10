21-year-old driver dies after losing control, hitting Port Orchard police SUV

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A driver died after losing control of his car and crashing into a Port Orchard Police Department vehicle early Thursday morning, Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed.

According to WSP, the driver was speeding down westbound on S.E. Lund Ave, near Sidney Avenue, just before 2 a.m. Thursday, when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line, and struck the patrol vehicle.

WSP confirmed that the driver, a 21-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The agency believes that drugs or alcohol may have been involved.

It’s unclear if the Port Orchard officer was injured, as of this reporting.

A WSP investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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