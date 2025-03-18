2025 summer concert lineup at Marymoor Park announced

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Marymoor Live has announced its initial season lineup for the 2025 Summer Concert Series at King County’s Marymoor Park. Additional shows will be announced at a later date.

“The producers have put together a wide spectrum of talent, with something for just about everyone. Musical genres range from pop, rock, bluegrass, reggae, country, punk, jam, electronic, alternative, classic rock, and folk,” a news release said.

Here's a look at what's on the schedule so far:





May 27 - James Arthur

June 13 - Drive-By Truckers & Deer Tick

June 22 - Little Feat & Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

July 23 - Brit Floyd

July 25 - Slightly Stoopid

July 28 - Iggy Pop

July 29 & 30 - Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls

August 1 - Dispatch with John Butler

August 2 - Jordan Davis

August 10 - The Infamous Stringdusters & Leftover Salmon

August 13 - 311

August 21 - Billy Currington





Click here for show information and venue policies.

All tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.





