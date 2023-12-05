20-year-old Sequim man arrested for making bomb threat because his mom wouldn’t let him smoke pot

A 20-year-old man was arrested last Wednesday for calling 911 and saying he had a bomb, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 5 p.m. on Nov. 29, deputies say Patrick J. Ahern of Sequim called 911 and said he created a bomb that was about to explode in ten minutes.

Ahern requested that deputies come to his home in the 100 block of Fairway Drive in Sequim.

As deputies arrived at the home, they were able to speak to Ahern on the phone, who admitted he didn’t have a bomb and he called 911 because his mother wouldn’t allow him to smoke marijuana.

Although Alhern’s legal guardians told deputies that Ahern never had a bomb, he was arrested and booked into the Clallam County Jail on felony charges of threats to bomb or injure property.

Deputies did not find a bomb.

