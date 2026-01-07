Local

20-year-old crashes into Poulsbo smoke shop after 100 mph chase, sheriff says

By KIRO 7 News Staff
20-year-old crashes into Poulsbo smoke shop Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)
POULSBO, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a 20-year-old man was arrested after driving over 100 miles per hour before crashing into a Poulsbo smoke shop early Wednesday morning.

At around 1 a.m., a deputy tried to stop the car that was speeding along Viking Avenue Northwest, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver lost control and crashed into the Smoke Train vape and smoke shop, KSCO said.

The man was arrested and booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of DUI and attempting to elude.

