20 people exposed to fentanyl in Everett courtroom

EVERETT, Wash. — A courtroom in Everett was evacuated on Thursday afternoon, and 20 people were potentially exposed to fentanyl residue during a trial.

The Everett Fire Department says the exposure occurred on the second floor of the Snohomish County Courthouse.

A small amount of powder residue that was confirmed to be fentanyl was seen on evidence that was present during the trial.

Fire crews are working with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office to help with the evacuation and medical evaluation.

All people in the courtroom during the exposure have been taken to the fourth floor for evaluation.

No one is currently showing symptoms, according to the Everett Fire Department.

