20-car pileup causes backups on NB I-5 near Fife

A 20-car pileup caused backups on northbound I-5 near the King/Pierce County Line during the Monday morning commute.

According to Trooper Kameron Watts with the Washington State Patrol (WSP), there was debris in the roadway that originally caused a 10-car pile-up, but that quickly escalated to approximately 20 vehicles being involved.

The crash was first called out around 5 a.m. this morning, according to Trooper Watts.

As of 5:51 a.m., WSP says that multiple cars with flat tires were pulled off to the right shoulder with tows and WSP troopers en route, and that only one involved party had been taken to the hospital so far.

Traffic was only getting by in the far right lane.At around 6 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported there was about a 4-mile backup from the King County line to the Puyallup River due to the collision. WSDOT told drivers to pack their patience as the incident would likely take a while longer to clear.