20 aftershocks recorded after 7.0 Earthquake in Southern Alaska

ALASKA — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says a 7.0-magnitude earthquake was felt in Alaska near or around the Hubbard Glacier on Saturday morning.

The quake happened in Yakutat, Alaska, near the southern Yukon Territory of Canada at about 11:40 a.m.

Yakutat has a population of 662 and is about 230 miles from the state capital, Juneau.

USGS says the quake’s epicenter is very shallow.

However, shallow quakes are more focused near the epicenter, which means they can be felt further away.

Since the initial quake, 20 aftershocks have been felt, with the largest around 5.1 in magnitude.

7.0 is considered a strong earthquake causes typically light damage.

There is currently no Tsunami threat.

USGS does forecast more aftershocks later in the week.

