2 shot in northeast Seattle neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left two adults seriously injured on Monday.

Police responded to the shooting just before 9 p.m. near Pathways Park off of Sand Point Pl NE in Seattle’s Hawthorne Hills neighborhood.

Hawthorne Hills is a neighborhood located between the U District and Magnuson Park.

Officers arrived and found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the ankle, and a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh.

They were both taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No suspect has been located.

If you have any information, call the violent crimes tipline at 206-233-5000.

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