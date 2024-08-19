2 men killed in high-speed crash into fire truck in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood

SEATTLE — Two men are dead after crashing into a Seattle Fire truck in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood early Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene at Queen Anne Avenue North and West Prospect Street at 3:16 a.m. to find that a motorcycle had crashed into the side of the truck, according to Seattle Police spokesperson Eric Munoz.

The fire truck was traveling southbound on Queen Anne Avenue North when it was hit by a motorcycle that was heading east on West Prospect Street.

Munoz said the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a stop sign. The fire truck, which had the right of way, was heading to an emergency call with its lights on when it was hit.

The driver of motorcycle was pronounced dead at scene. His passenger was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he later died.

Both men may be in their 30s.

“This is probably one of those worse case scenarios. This is an extremely difficult incident to endure for all of our first responders,” Munoz said during an interview at the crash site.

The intersection is closed at Ward Street while officers investigate.

The motorcycle is total loss. The fire truck has significant damage to its passenger-side rear door.

Double fatal motorcycle crash into Seattle Fire truck Two men on a motorcycle crashed into the side of a Seattle Fire truck in the Queen Anne neighborhood, according to Seattle Police.





Update: All NB lanes of Queen Anne Ave N blocked from Aloha St to Highland Dr. Use alternate routes. — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) August 19, 2024

