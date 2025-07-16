19-year-old pleads guilty to identity theft, extortion while serving in U.S. Army

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A 19-year-old former U.S. Army soldier pleaded guilty to conspiring to hack telecommunications companies’ databases, accessing sensitive records, and threatening to release stolen data with extortion, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday.

Between April 2023 and December 2024, Cameron John Wagenius used online accounts under the nickname “kiberphant0m” to conspire with others and defraud at least 10 victim organizations, obtaining login credentials for each organization’s computer networks.

The group of conspirators obtained credentials by using a hacking tool called “SSH Brute.” The group also used Telegram group chats to transfer stolen credentials and discussed gaining unauthorized access to companies’ networks. The DOJ noted that this activity occurred while Wagenius was on active duty with the U.S. Army.

Once the conspirators obtained the data, the group extorted the victim organizations in private and public forums, including threats to post stolen data on cybercrime forums such as BreachForums and XSS.is. The stolen data was offered in exchange for thousands of dollars through posts on the forums.

Some of the stolen data was successfully sold, and the group also used the stolen data to perpetrate other frauds, including SIM-swapping. Wagenius and his co-conspirators attempted to extort at least $1 million from their victims.

Wagenius pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, extortion in relation to computer fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Wagenius is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6, 2025.

Wagenius faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, a maximum of five years in prison for extortion in relation to computer fraud, and a mandatory two-year sentence consecutive to any other prison time for aggravated identity theft.

Previously, Wagenious pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful transfer of confidential phone record information in connection with the conspiracy in a separate case.

