19-year-old injured in Pullman shooting, person of interest identified

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman Police Department says a 19-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot in the abdomen early Sunday morning.

Police say he was shot at around 1:47 a.m. near 3100 Northwest Cottonwood Lane, and he was brought to a local hospital, where he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities have identified 20-year-old Jakori C. Buchanan as a person of interest in the shooting. He is described as a black man at 5 feet 7 inches tall, around 143 pounds, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Pullman Police say Buchanan is considered armed and dangerous. He is reportedly driving a 2025 Hyundai Sonata with Minnesota plates (REW514) and may be heading to the Seattle area with others in the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pullman Police Department.

