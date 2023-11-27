19-year-old in custody after shooting near Ballard High School

A 19-year-old man was arrested Sunday after a shooting that injured a 51-year-old man that afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Northwest 67th Street, near Ballard High School.

When they arrived, they found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.

According to police, officers were able to identify and arrest a 19-year-old man at a nearby home.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Officers recovered a gun during their investigation.

The 19-year-old was booked into the King County Jail on charges of assault.

If you have additional information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

