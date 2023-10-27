18-year-old arrested in attempted Kent home invasion that was caught on camera

An 18-year-old man suspected of trying to force his way into a home in Kent’s East Hill neighborhood is now in custody.

He was arrested on Thursday by Kent Police detectives and Valley SWAT in the Oct. 15 crime that was recorded by the victims’ doorbell camera.

The victims, a married couple, were coming home from the Riverside Casino, and they believe they were followed home. The victims’ son, Jimmy Huynh, was woken by the struggle and came downstairs to find his parents fighting the man off. Jimmy said at first his mom leaned against the door with all she had, while the suspect’s hand and foot were in the doorframe.

In the footage, Jimmy’s dad walks inside first followed several steps behind by his mom. You can see her pause, then look back, the camera catching the instant she realizes she’s not alone. You can see her bolt for the door with the armed, masked man less than a step behind her.

Police said the video helped detectives identify and find the suspect.

Detectives are also investigating whether the suspect was involved in other similar home invasion robberies in the area.

