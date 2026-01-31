18 sick cats left at Auburn Humane Society

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Valley Humane Society says 18 sick cats and kittens were left at their facility on Friday night.

In a post on Facebook, their team said the Humane Society has limited space and medical capacity, which can slow down the treatment process.

They say their facility is in need of heating discs and incubators for the fragile kittens and they have set up donation pages at the links below:

Amazon Wishlist: https://amzn.to/3Nc15Sp

Donate: auburnvalleyhs.org/kittens

