17-year-old runs from officers after attempted armed robbery at ATM, Kent Police say

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) says a man accused of armed robbery at an ATM was arrested after a chase on Monday morning.

At around 8 a.m., a 36-year-old man called 911, reporting that a masked man with a gun tried to rob him at an ATM in the East Hill neighborhood.

The victim also reported he had a child in his car during the attempted robbery.

The suspect reportedly did not get any cash before driving away in a stolen silver Toyota sedan.

Kent Police then used FLOCK cameras to track the suspect to a nearby parking lot.

After an officer tried to pull him over, the suspect then sped off heading northbound on Highway 167 toward Renton.

The chase continued onto Martin Luther King Jr. Way, where the officer stopped the pursuit after losing sight of the suspect, according to KPD.

He was later found at an intersection after crashing into another car and ran when officers arrived.

Police reportedly saw the suspect drop a Glock 17 handgun that was tucked in his waistband and ignored officers’ commands to stop.

Officers tased the 17-year-old suspect, arrested him, and booked him into the King County Juvenile Detention Center, facing charges of attempted robbery, eluding, and gun possession, among other charges.

Neither the victim at the ATM, nor his child was injured, according to Kent Police.

