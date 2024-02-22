17-year-old killed in shootout between 2 cars in Kent

A 17-year-old boy was killed Tuesday night after a shooting between the occupants of two cars in Kent.

According to the Kent Police Department, at about 9:38 p.m., officers responded to Valley Medical Center in Renton after getting reports of a teen with a bullet wound to his head.

The 17-year-old, who had been dropped off by two unidentified males, died at the hospital.

Witnesses told detectives the teen was shot on East Valley Highway, just south of 180th Avenue East.

Reports suggest that people in two separate cars were exchanging gunfire, and the teen was hit.

If you have additional information about this incident, contact the Kent Police Department at 253-856-5808 or KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

©2024 Cox Media Group