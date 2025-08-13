17-year-old girl pleads not guilty to robbing man in Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 17-year-old girl — who King County prosecutors said was involved in the robbery and beating of a 42-year-old man in Pioneer Square on August 6 — pleaded not guilty Tuesday at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

Man attacked during robbery in Pioneer Square

Police said the girl and two men brutally attacked the man during and after a robbery. The man’s shoes, phone, and wallet were stolen.

First responders found the man down, bleeding from his head. Witnesses reported seeing the girl and the men beating and kicking the victim, even after he was on the ground. Officers described the beating as “absolutely vicious” and said it was “one of the most brutal, unprovoked assaults” they’d ever seen.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of 300 South Main Street.

Officers found the suspects near 6th Avenue and South Jackson Street and made the arrest. Seattle Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center cameras tracked the suspects’ movements downtown, and the arrests were caught on video.

The girl was placed on electronic home monitoring and is due back in court next Tuesday.

The two men are being held on $150,000 bail.

Follow James Lynch on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group