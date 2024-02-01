17-year-old girl critically injured after being struck by car in Kent

A 17-year-old teen was critically injured Thursday morning after she was struck by a car while she was in a crosswalk in Kent.

According to the Kent Police Department, at about 7:22 a.m., officers and medics with Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Fire Fighters responded to a child being struck by a car near 116th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 234th Street.

911 callers said the girl had been hit by a car and was on the ground and injured.

The 17-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

According to police, a 49-year-old woman was driving the car that hit her. She has been cooperative with law enforcement, who do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Kent Police Department at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

