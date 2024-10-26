17-year-old girl arrested after stabbing man in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — A 17-year-old girl was arrested and will be booked after stabbing a man Saturday morning in Capitol Hill, according to Seattle police.

According to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department, patrol officers with the department responded shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning to a report about a stabbing in Capitol Hill.

When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

Officers and paramedics with the Seattle Fire Department helped the victim and provided medical aid.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said they found a 17-year-old girl believed to be involved in the incident. She was also taken to Harborview for evaluation and treatment.

She is expected to be booked into juvenile detention at the Children and Family Justice Center for first-degree assault.

The circumstances that led up to the stabbing are currently under investigation.

There were no further details to provide at this time.





