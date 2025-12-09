17 Western WA rivers are flooded, King County Executive issues emergency proclamation

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay has issued an emergency proclamation in preparation for the impact of severe storms and river flooding on the region.

As of this reporting, 17 Western Washington rivers are currently flooding.

In Western Washington, flood watch remains in effect for 14 counties, including King, Pierce, Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom, Thurston, Kitsap, Mason, Island, Jefferson, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Lewis, and San Juan counties.

Several rivers in King County have already started to flood as the atmospheric river sweeps through western Washington.

Snoqualmie River reaches Flood Phase 4

The Snoqualmie River has reached Flood Phase 4 by 5 a.m. Tuesday, King County reported.

Phase 4 means residential areas could experience “dangerously high velocities and flooding of homes,” officials wrote. Additional roads that could overtop are Moon Valley Road S.E., S.E. David Powell Road, most of Neal Road S.E., SR 202 upstream of Fall City, W. River Road, S.E. 19th Way, portions of Fall City-Carnation Road S.E. (SR 203), N.E. 16th Street, N.E. 100th Street, N.E. 124th Street, N.E. 138th Street, N.E. Woodinville-Duvall Road, and 288th Ave N.E.

Phase 2 indicates minor flooding, officials stated on King County’s website. Several roads could overtop, including S.E. Reinig Road, Meadowbrook Road, Mill Pond Road, Neal Road S.E., S.E. 24th Street, West Snoqualmie River Road N.E., north of N.E. 18th Street, and N.E. Tolt Hill Road.

If Phase 3 is reached, flooding of varied depths could occur across the entire Snoqualmie Valley. More roads could overtop during this phase, including West Snoqualmie River Road S.E. south of S.E. 19th Street, N.E. 8th Street, and N.E. 138th Street.

Skykomish River at Flood Phase 4

The South Fork Skykomish River has also reached Flood Phase 4, with possible riverbank erosion and flood debris.

“Flood waters will inundate portions of downtown Sultan,” officials stated. “Flooding will occur all along the river, including headwaters, tributaries, and other streams within and near the Skykomish River Basin.”

Several Western WA rivers are flooding

The Carbon River, the Cowlitz River, the Grays River, the Naselle River, the Nisqually River, the Puyallup River in Orting, the Skagit River, the Snohomish River, and the Tolt River are all at Phase 4 flooding levels.

“At 33.0 feet, the Snohomish River will cause severe near-record flooding,” officials stated. “Flood waters will likely overtop levees with major levee damage possible.”

The Chelalis River, the Naches River, the Newaukum River, the Skokomish River, the Skookumchuck River, South Prairie Creek, the Willapa River, and the Yakima River are all at Phase 3 flooding.

Green River at Phase 2

Meanwhile, the Green River is at Phase 2, indicating minor flooding. King County staff are on alert and are preparing for a possible flood event.

